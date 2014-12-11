Dogs Are a Girl’s Best Friend

Hollie Tarrier jumper and trousers, Natacha Marro shoes
PHOTOGRAPHY: OLIVIA RICHARDSON
STYLING: BRIDI FODEN
Videos by VICE
Assistants: Rachel Williamson and Ellie John
Make-up: Nicola Moores Brittin at United Artists (using Illamasqua)
Make-up assistant: Lauren Reynolds
Hair: Scarlett Burton (using Bumble and bumble)
Hair assistant: Louise Hall
Nails: Cherrie Snow
Set design: Marisha Green
Models: Lucy, Mak, Jan and Georgia at Models 1, Frankie at Mrs Robinson Agency
Dress from Beyond Retro, DKNY boots from Absolute Vintage
Vintage earrings, Clio Peppitt dress, Alessia Prekop trousers
Jumpsuit from Beyond Retro, Charlotte Simone bag, Topshop choker, vintage cuff
Shirt and cardigan from Beyond Retro, Orla Kiely trousers, Natacha Marro shoes
Vintage earrings, Clio Peppitt dress, Orla Kiely bag, Alessia Prekop trousers, Natacha Marro shoes
Shirt and cardigan from Beyond Retro, vintage ring