Dogsitter Busted Filming Porn in Her Clients’ Homes

A Nova Scotia homeowner says she noticed something familiar when pulling up an OnlyFans porn clip. The setting of the, uh, scene being filmed was her home. And the star at the center was her dogsitter.

There’s a lot to unpack there, but Amanda Joudrey LeBlanc must have had suspicions about who she hired to care for her fur baby. As the homeowner explained to CBC, she signed up for a month-long subscription to OnlyFans to begin her investigation, only to discover that the explicit videos used her house, particularly her bathroom, as their setting.

The homeowner told the outlet that she noticed the “very distinct” floor tiles. The video has since been removed after LeBlanc confronted the dog sitter and had her remove the clip.

LeBlanc then had some calls to make, as she had also recommended the dogsitter to her friends—whose homes also appeared in porn videos.

No criminal punishment will result from this since it was not reported to the police. There’s also not much in the legal world that suggests something like this is illegal, though it certainly violates basic human ethics. OnlyFans provided a comment to the outlet, as well, but they will only look into situations if they’re reported, and this one hasn’t been yet.

“You do you,” Leblanc told CBC. “Everyone can do whatever they want. I don’t care. People have to make money. People like to do that. Good on them. That’s on you. I just don’t want that done in my home.”

I think we can all agree on that one. No one wants a porno filmed at their home without their consent. Hopefully, LeBlanc was at least able to get a refund for that subscription, considering her home was used without her knowledge.

Perhaps there was some miscommunication when LeBlanc hired the woman. Maybe she mistook watching the puppy for approval to come into her home and film a video for countless to enjoy her own puppies? HA.