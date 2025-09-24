Doja Cat Releases ‘Vie’ Album Art to Mixed Reviews, Forgives ‘Harsh Criticism’

Good album art is quietly crucial towards whether or not someone will play a record or not. When it comes to a movie poster or album art alike, the right visual language will determine a lot. So when it’s bad, people react accordingly. Doja Cat is the latest high profile artist to receive some thorny responses to the cover of her newest album Vie. But instead of bending to their will, she’s doubling down on her art choice.

Recently, Doja explained the meaning behind her Vie album cover. It shows her in a white dress holding on to a deployed yellow parachute, caught in a massive tree. “Falling in love is putting trust in the hands of yourself and others. The yellow parachute represents curiosity, happiness, and adventure. Flying you towards new experiences and scenes, taking a leap of faith, and holding no bounds,” Doja Cat writes.

Doja Cat Defends Her Album Cover From Thorny Fans

“The tree represents life and wisdom. Giving you a sense of safety within its branches, but the pain from the fall teaches you that those scratches can be healed. You don’t have to hit the ground. Love grows upward but more importantly down. It’s the roots that keep you steady,” Doja adds.

Regardless of the meaning she gives to fans, there were plenty of people who didn’t necessarily jibe with it. Naturally, Doja Cat reacts to all of the comments with a post on X, dismissing those who weren’t feeling her creative direction. “You can’t make me feel bad for a cover that has visceral meaning. The greatest armor is love and integrity. I forgive your harsh criticism but for me I won yet again for following my heart. If I was you I wouldn’t,” she tweets.

One fan still wasn’t budging, even with her defense. “i love you mother but this cover doesn’t match the aesthetic of the album,” they reply. Doja Cat vehemently disagrees, saying that it’s “the perfect cover.” Perfect or not, she’s confident and self assured in her creative vision. Sometimes, that’s all you could ask for.