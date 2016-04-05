Dolce and Gabbana Are Now Selling the World’s Coolest Refrigerators for $33,000

Dolce and Gabbana, the luxury Italian fashion house, wants you to wear stripes this season for “an urban summer look” evocative of a ’60s or ’70s silhouette. The trend is all yours if you want to buy this $745 shirt, or maybe even a $7,945 dress.

But your refrigerator? It should definitely be adorned in a design based on Tarot cards, with moons and suns and stars. Or Sicilian battles scenes from the Middle Ages. Or both!

Videos by VICE

Best part is, it’ll only set you back around $33,000. Totally worth it, if you’re in the position of desperately wishing to be eternally outshined by your household appliances.

Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana/Smeg

Plenty of celebrities have been known to wear Dolce & Gabbana—the two just haven’t dressed a refrigerator before. The new designer iceboxes will be part of a limited-edition collaboration between D&G and Smeg, produced in a limited run of 100, and known as Frigoifero d’Arte, a.k.a. the “Refrigerator of Art.”

The Sicilian designers have brought in local artists to create scenes and patterns that evoke traditional tableaux, including Sicilian marionette theaters, horse-drawn carts, and famous battle scenes out of Italian history. Each refrigerator will be hand-painted and signed by the artist. The collection will be unveiled at the international furniture fair, Salone Internazionale del Mobile 2016, which takes place in Milan later this month.

Dolce & Gabbana certainly know how to garner attention, whether it’s a $33,000 refrigerator or a statement against IVF, surrogacy, and gay adoption.

Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana/Smeg

Amid some pretty massive backlash, the designers later apologized for their controversial comments from last year, but it looks like they’re hoping to further repair the damage with some aesthetically mind-boggling home appliances.

If you can find it in your hearts to forgive them, Dolce and Gabbana would be very happy to sell you a super-fancy fridge. Just don’t even think about taping up any pictures drawn by “synthetic children” to the fridge door—that would definitely clash and be oh-so-gauche.