Finally, Someone Made Speedos With Cargo Pockets

Pants, kangaroos, dresses—everything’s better with pockets, and our like-minded brothers at Dollar Shave Club just dropped a pair of pocketed swim briefs in time for all of our upcoming, wet ‘n wild Labor Day functions:

Photo Courtesy of Dollar Shave Club​

Have you ever seen such a handsome, well-flanked piece of swimwear? The durable nylon and spandex blend briefs are a feat of modern day engineering, but also manage to feel effortlessly vintage in that 1978-French-Riviera-smoking-Gauloises kind of way. The pièce de la resistance being, of course, the two long boi pockets on either side, which are ideal for storing your sunscreen, condoms, poppers, iPhone, and whatever else you could need while tanning in Ibiza.

Videos by VICE

The men’s shaving and skincare brand is known for its affordable, buttery shaving creams, musky body wash, and close-shaving blades, so it’s only fitting that Dollar Shave Club would drop such a clever nod to its passion for showing some skin. “[We want] you to end summer in true Dollar Shave Club fashion,” the team says, and to “show off your abs, curves, rolls, and everything in between” with the cargo briefs.

As forever fans of short-short inseams, we can think of no better way to top off the summer.

The Precious Cargo Swim Briefs are available for purchase on Dollar Shave Club.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.