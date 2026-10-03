Dolly Parton Has a Wildly Unexpected Connection to ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

There isn’t much the late Dolly Parton didn’t accomplish in her life, from backing humanitarian causes to opening her own amusement park and rising to Queen of country music, she solidified herself as an cultural icon. She also championed the arts in her life, including backing what would become the biggest show of the ‘90s.

How Dolly Parton is connected to Buffy the vampire slayer

Before Buffy the Vampire Slayer became an iconic television show it was a movie. Howard Rosenman and Kaz Kuzui served as producers alongside Sandollar Productions, Parton’s production company. Her support of the project continued when it became a series, and if you watch through the credits of every episode you will see the Sandollar Productions hallmark.

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“A lot of my work was done just conversing back and forth with the business people there. And I’d go out for meetings now and then,” Parton told Business Insider in 2024. “I have to give more people credit on Buffy the Vampire Slayer than me. A lot of people did so much work on that.”

Parton added that she was “very excited” about the show. “I wanted them to know that I was there for them, I was proud of them, and they were doing a great job.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who plays the titular character Buffy Summers, frequently speaks out about having Parton as part of the series. While Parton never came to set, the cast and crew did receive personal gifts. Years later, Gellar learned her performance as Buffy had the stamp of approval from Parton. “I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good,” she told Jimmy Fallon in 2023.

The future of Buffy the vampire slayer

Despite the show’s continued support and praise since its ending in 2003, several attempts at a revival have been shot down. As Buffy nears its 30th anniversary, Gellar didn’t hold back shading the failed Hulu reboot during this year’s Emmys ceremony. She joined her former costar David Boreanaz who played Angel. They cracked jokes about the show and Boreanaz questioned the fate of their characters. “You know, Sarah, I always thought that Buffy and Angel would end up together,” Boreanaz said.

Gellar replied, “Well, I guess we won’t find out.” Chloé Zhao was set to direct the Hulu project but Gellar revealed in May that it wouldn’t be moving forward.