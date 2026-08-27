Dolly Parton Locked a Secret Song Away in a Box Before Her Death, and There’s Already a Release Date Planned

According to Dolly Parton’s longtime manager, the country icon mapped out her legacy even beyond her death. Dany Nozell released a statement on August 26, 2026, the day after Parton’s death at 80 years old.

“She loved seeing her dreams come to life, and loved knowing her work brought people joy,” said Nozell. According to a report from ABC News, Parton passed away after a brief cancer battle. Nozell stated that she planned everything meticulously before her death, and even worked “up until the day she died.”

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Her manager’s statement suggests Parton’s death may not have been as sudden as it seemed from the outside. Apparently, she “handpicked” a creative team to help her build a “roadmap” for her legacy. This includes posthumous releases.

“As the leader of the team responsible for overseeing her legacy, we will ensure the many dreams she had yet to fulfill are brought to life,” said Nozell. “Many projects were in various stages of development, and we want to be transparent with her fans about this fact.”

Dolly Parton Created a Time Capsule as a Final Gift to Fans: An Unreleased Track Locked Away Until 2046

Dany Nozell added that unreleased projects will see the light of day following Dolly Parton’s death. “If you see unreleased music, products, books, experiences, and campaigns launched through official Dolly Parton channels, you can have confidence in knowing that she placed her personal stamp on it,” he said.

One of those projects is Dolly: A True Original Musical. The Broadway production already announced its schedule prior to Parton’s death. But Parton’s “roadmap” included moving forward with the musical as planned. The musical begins previews in December, with an official opening date on January 19, 2027.

Most mysterious, however, is a song Parton left locked away for fans. An unreleased recording titled “My Place in History” is locked in a chestnut box inside the DreamMore Resort at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

According to reports, Parton recorded the song in 2015, leaving instructions to lock it away until January 19, 2046. This would have been her 100th birthday. The track is stored on a CD, which seems a little old-school. But of course, that’s coming from the woman who could only be contacted by fax machine. If technology changes, however, Parton thought of that too. She included a CD player to make sure the track can still be played. In 20 more years, fans will get to experience yet another unique piece of the Dolly Parton puzzle.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns