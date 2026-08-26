Dolly Parton Lost an Oscar to Three 6 Mafia—What She Did Next Was Pure Dolly

Dolly Parton was one of the most gracious, loving people in the world, let alone the music industry. The ways she invested in kids’ literacy and her local community should be the model for every millionaire and billionaire to ever achieve success. Rather than sop up all of the royalties from Whitney Houston’s rendition of “I Will Always Love You”, she reinvested back into Black, impoverished communities in Nashville.

But this mindset didn’t just reflect in her wins. Even her losses were taken in stride. For instance, Three 6 Mafia defeated Dolly Parton for Best Original Song at the Oscars in 2006. But rather than politely applaud or seethe in silence, the “9 to 5” singer was visibly ecstatic for the Memphis rap group.

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But Parton also went the extra mile in congratulating Three 6 Mafia. After the ceremony, she personally sent them a letter, telling them how happy she was for them. Moreover, she admitted that she was just glad it came back to their home state at all. ‘We’re proud of you guys, and I’m just glad that the Oscar came back to Tennessee one way or another,’” DJ Paul recalled to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dolly Parton Gracefully Accepts Deafeat FRom Three 6 Mafia in 2006

Admittedly, Juicy J didn’t think they were going to win. After all, they were going up against the face of Dollywood. Consequently, the nerves were impossible to shake. “I don’t know if you can see it on [the video] but I’m nervous as f**k,” the Memphis legend told Variety. “Movin’ my thumbs and biting my lips. Then they called our names.”

The impact Dolly Parton had in hip-hop doesn’t just extend to Three 6 Mafia though. Even the notoriously antagonistic Eminem couldn’t help but show love to the country icon. Upon learning the news of her passing, the Detroit MC shared the heartfelt letter she sent to him when they were both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Although they never got to personally meet, what she did for him stuck with him for years.

“I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it,” Eminem wrote of Dolly Parton. “Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words.”