Dolly Parton’s Sister Reveals Country Icon Offered to Take Experimental Medication As a Final Way to Help Others

Dolly Parton’s younger sister, Stella, posted an emotional tribute to the country legend following her death on August 25, 2026. Parton died after a brief cancer battle at 80 years old, and in the time leading up to her final days, she mapped out the plans for her legacy. According to her longtime manager, she worked “up until the day she died.”

Now, Stella has shared her sisterly insight into Dolly’s enduring drive to help others. “My sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people I’ve ever known,” Stella wrote on Instagram. “What the world saw is exactly who she was.”

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Truly, Dolly Parton’s generosity was often one of the first obvious things about her. Maybe the big hair was first. But her kindness and devotion to everyday people shone brightly through the rhinestones and the “town tramp” look she perfected over the years. According to Stella, Dolly never gave up her cause even in her last days.

“She told me recently that if there was no hope for her, she would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future,” Stella wrote.

Dolly Parton’s Sister Urges Everyone To Honor Her by Showing More Kindness for Others

Within the tribute to her older sister, Stella Parton had something to say to everyone else mourning her as well. As tributes continue to roll in on social media, and the state of Tennessee pushes to name the Nashville airport after Dolly Parton, Stella offered some advice about how to effectively honor her legacy.

“My sister was always thinking of others,” she wrote. “And if you want to honor her legacy, show more kindness, lift others up, and give more of your time and resources, as she continued to do to the very end.”

Stella added that she and Dolly used to have their morning coffee over the phone together every Tuesday, catching up and sharing gossip “as sisters do.” She also thanked everyone who was showing their love for Dolly, noting that it was “deeply felt by all of us who loved her first.” Additionally, she said, “It helps as we grieve her passing through our lives.”

She concluded by adding, “My Tuesday morning coffee time will never be the same, but her love, respect, and goodness will remain.

“Dolly loved the world and everyone in it,” Stella continued. “I would criticize and complain about it, and she would say, ‘Shoot, Tedda, we’ve got more important things to do than worry about their silly asses.’ She was right, and she proved it every day. She left the world a better place by being in it, so let’s follow her example.”

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