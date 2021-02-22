Dolmeh Barg Mo (Iranian Stuffed Grape Leaves) Recipe

Makes about 40
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 3 ½ hours
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 scallions, trimmed and finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
1 pound|450 grams ground beef
⅔ cup|160 grams basmati rice, rinsed
½ cup|135 grams split green peas
½ cup|25 grams fresh dill, finely chopped
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste
¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon saffron threads
1 jar grape leaves, rinsed, drained, and stems removed
½ cup|125 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
¼ cup|65 grams granulated sugar
DIRECTIONS
- Make the filling: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the scallions, garlic, and onion and cook until soft, about 4 minutes. Add the beef and cook until browned, about 4 minutes longer. Stir in the rice, peas, dill, salt, cinnamon, saffron, and 2 cups|500 ml water. Bring to a boil then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cover and cook until the water is absorbed, about 35 to 45 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool.
- Working with one leaf at a time, flatten the leaf and place about 2 tablespoons of the rice mixture in the center. Fold the bottom of the leaf up and over the filling, fold in the sides, and roll into a tight cylinder. Repeat until you’ve used up all the filling.
- Lay extra leaves over the bottom of a 6-quart Dutch oven, and then tightly layer the dolmeh, seam-side down, on top. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice and sugar until the sugar has dissolved, then pour over the dolmeh and cover tightly. Cook over medium-low for 45 minutes. Cool completely, preferably overnight, before serving.
