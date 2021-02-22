Dolmeh Barg Mo (Iranian Stuffed Grape Leaves) Recipe

Makes about 40

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 3 ½ hours

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 scallions, trimmed and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

1 pound|450 grams ground beef

⅔ cup|160 grams basmati rice, rinsed

½ cup|135 grams split green peas

½ cup|25 grams fresh dill, finely chopped

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon saffron threads

1 jar grape leaves, rinsed, drained, and stems removed

½ cup|125 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

¼ cup|65 grams granulated sugar

DIRECTIONS

Make the filling: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the scallions, garlic, and onion and cook until soft, about 4 minutes. Add the beef and cook until browned, about 4 minutes longer. Stir in the rice, peas, dill, salt, cinnamon, saffron, and 2 cups|500 ml water. Bring to a boil then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cover and cook until the water is absorbed, about 35 to 45 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool. Working with one leaf at a time, flatten the leaf and place about 2 tablespoons of the rice mixture in the center. Fold the bottom of the leaf up and over the filling, fold in the sides, and roll into a tight cylinder. Repeat until you’ve used up all the filling. Lay extra leaves over the bottom of a 6-quart Dutch oven, and then tightly layer the dolmeh, seam-side down, on top. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice and sugar until the sugar has dissolved, then pour over the dolmeh and cover tightly. Cook over medium-low for 45 minutes. Cool completely, preferably overnight, before serving.

