‘Doloc Town’ Is a Gem in the Cozy Game Scene, With Crafting, Combat, and Creativity Abound

Do you have what it takes to survive after the world reaches a screeching halt? There are a lot of post-apocalyptic games out there. Gritty skies, dirty worlds, and bland colors. Doloc Town has none of this. It’s absolutely adorable at every turn, with a cutesy main character who bounces through areas without a care. Interesting town folk, farming mechanics, and a great blend of survival/crafting make Doloc Town an interesting new take on many familiar genres, all while masterfully blending them to create something incredibly unique.

Screenshot: Logoi Games

Wait, What Do You Mean That Acid Rain Destroyed My Tent in ‘Doloc Town’?

I’ve sunk a fair number of hours into Doloc Town already, and I just can’t stop thinking about it. Rather than just being another typical cozy farming game, this is equal parts side-scrolling platformer, farming simulator, and survival game. Think Stardew Valley meets Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, with a dash of Fallout for good measure. Rainy weather can be a blessing in some games in the genre, but there’s an equal chance that it could be acidic. This can spell disaster for your crops, home, and general health.

But when the skies are shining bright? Things are good. Doloc Town is beautiful to behold in every sense of the word, and it just brings a smile to my face. But for those craving more action, don’t fret. Doloc Town has you covered. A friendly Combat Drone can follow you while exploring the outskirts of town, blasting through creepy creatures at the drop of a hat. If you feel like dropping the hammer on these creeps yourself, you can. Just turn off “Auto-Fire”, and you’ve got complete control over where your Combat Drone will shoot.

Alongside excellent controller support and Steam Deck verification, Doloc Town seems like it would be the perfect road trip companion. It’s a pastel dream stuck in a nightmare, and I just can’t sing its praises enough. Even though Doloc Town may be in Early Access, there’s a tremendous wealth of content, and it feels like a steal for the price. If you’ve been craving something that skirts outside of the boundaries of your typical “cozy” experience? I can’t recommend Doloc Town enough.