Dolores O’Riordan, Vocalist in The Cranberries, Has Died at 46

Dolores O’Riordan, vocalist with Irish rock band The Cranberries, has died. She was 46 years old.

The news has been reported by national Irish broadcaster RTE, who referenced a short statement they say was provided by a representative for O’Riordan. The rep states that O’Riordan died today (Monday 15 January), in London:

Videos by VICE

Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.

She joined The Cranberries in 1989, and led them to become icons in alternative rock. The band went on hiatus in 2003, reforming again in 2009. O’Riordan, a prolific musician, released two solo albums during the band’s break, 2007’s Are You Listening?, and No Baggage in 2009. The Cranberries went on to release two more records, including one as recently as last year, Something Else.

She leaves behind a legacy as a great rock vocalist and a dynamic frontwoman. Speaking to i-D last year, she discussed the songs she thought she’d be remembered for:

I think “Linger.” Or “Zombie.” A lot of people love “Zombie.” A lot of people like to cover it, I think, because it’s got a catchy chorus. It’s repetitive. And I suppose it’s angry as well. You know, you can write happy songs and sad songs and then you can write angry songs as well. You get certain emotions out when you perform that song. You get the best of it.

Ms. O’Riordan’s representative said “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

This is a breaking story and we will update it with further details.

UPDATE: Dolores’ band, The Cranberries, have confirmed the news, tweeting “We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today. Noel, Mike and Fergal.”

Follow Noisey on Twitter.