Domestic Abuse Survivors ‘At Risk’ As Brexit Immigration Deadline Looms

A looming deadline for European citizens living in the UK to apply for settled status could place already vulnerable women and families at further risk.

Domestic abuse charity Refuge says European women escaping domestic abuse, or those who still face domestic abuse at home, could be unaware of this week’s deadline, or that they must also apply on behalf of their children.

Frontline workers warn that domestic abuse victims face specific challenges such as abusive partners who limit their exposure to the outside world, keep important documents from them, and even prevent them from learning English. European citizens who do not apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to continue living in the UK legally following Brexit face being criminalised, subject to the UK’s hostile environment immigration policies, and, ultimately, deported.

Refuge says that language barriers for domestic abuse survivors may stop many from getting the settled status they need. Between 2018 and 2021, 46 percent of survivors supported by Refuge’s specialist Eastern European advocacy service needed language help as their abusers had prevented them from learning English.

Mari Edwards, Refuge’s head of operations said: “We have supported women who have been prevented from working or accessing services by their abusers, and who have had to gather suitcases full of letters and documents, just to show they live in this country.

“When your abuser has been isolating and controlling you and keeping you removed from society to begin with, proving your residency is no simple task,” she said. “And many women Refuge has supported have still not received the outcome of their applications as there is a huge backlog of cases.”

Edwards said the charity was concerned over the impact these changes will have to migrants. “Refuge is concerned that the changing immigration landscape will marginalise them and their children even further. In just a few days it will be a whole new world and we’re worried about the impact this will have on the women we support.”

A Home Office spokesperson said that it had a “well-established process” for dealing with survivors of domestic abuse.

“Our focus has been to encourage people to apply before the 30 June deadline to ensure they have their rights protected until their application is decided,” they said. “If someone hasn’t applied by the deadline of 30 June, they will be encouraged to apply as soon as possible. We have a well-established process for prioritising cases of vulnerable applicants, including domestic abuse, and we have been clear that where someone has reasonable grounds for missing the deadline, we will work with them first to give them the opportunity to apply.”