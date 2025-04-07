domestic-abusers-are-experiencing-their-own-abuse-with-virtual-reality

In Catalonia, Spain, virtual reality is being used to fight a very real problem: domestic abuse.

The “VRespectMe” program, developed by psychologist Nicolas Barnes, lets domestic abusers step into the shoes of their victims. It forces them to live through the kind of torment they put their partners through every day, beginning with verbal abuse and escalating toward physical violence.

Videos by VICE

The Times’ Rachel Sylvester tried out the harrowing VR experience, which is designed to impart empathy on an abuser, giving them a first-person perspective of the kind of verbal, psychological, and physical abuse they hurl at a partner.

Imagine putting on a VR headset and a virtual recreation of your partner is screaming at you, calling you “disgusting,” and belittling you at every turn — only to turn it all on a dime and tell you that they only do it because they love you and they want you to be the best you can be.

As described by Nicholas Barnes, the psychologist who designed the program, the idea isn’t to explain the concept of empathy but to make people feel it. So far, inmates at six prisons across Catalonia in northeastern Spain have experienced the exact kind of domestic abuse they subjected their partners to via virtual reality.

All told, more than 1,000 prisoners have taken part, with some reportedly having been brought to tears by the experience, while others needed to remove the headset entirely after being emotionally overwhelmed by being on the other side of the abuse they’ve been dishing out.

Barnes has developed a variety of programs to tackle different forms of abuse. In one mode, a character asks the aggressor questions like “Why did you do that to me?” or “Do you think when you come out of prison, you will do something similar?”

The answers are logged, and then the roles are reversed. Now, the person wearing the VR headset who was acting as the aggressor is getting their own responses repeated back to them via a digital aggressor — their logic literally turned against them. “The men find it very shocking because now it becomes very difficult to lie because they would be lying to themselves,” Barnes told The Times.