Dominik Mysterio Loses Intercontinental Championship on WWE Raw

Dominik Mysterio is once again title-less in WWE. He walked into tonight’s WWE Raw Intercontinental Champion but was bested by his challenger, Penta.

Mysterio recently returned to television after a brief hiatus due to injury. He also holds the AAA Mega Championship but he defend against El Hijo del Vikingo on March 14. If he loses that match, he must leave AAA forever.

Videos by VICE

How Dominik Mysterio lost the IC title

Penta has been chasing the Intercontinental Championship since his debut last year. Prior to the match, Mysterio was cursed by Danhausen, so it’s looking like he’s the cause of the loss. JD McDonagh and Finn Balor were present for the match as requested by Dom, however, Balor stopped McDonagh from handing Dom the Bellhammer. He reminded his stablemate that Dom wanted to win this match on his own. Penta splashed onto McDonagh and Balor, taking them out of the equation. He hits the Mexican Destroyer on Dom for the win.

Dom’s first title reign began at WrestleMania 41 and lasted until November. After 204 days as champion he lost the title to John Cena. Ahead of Cena’s retirement match he won it back at Survivor Series, capping this reign at 94 days.

In October, Penta manifested his future title win. “I have two goals,” Penta told the Battleground Podcast. “The first one is the most important. [It] is the [WWE] Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio.

He is a fake luchador. He is a fake son. He is a fake friend. He is, basically, a fake man.”

Penta says his other goal is to wrestle at WrestleMania 42 and have the best match in WrestleMania history. Well, this title win is a start to getting him there.

“The second one is the WrestleMania 42. Because in 2026, Penta will be one of the best matches in all history of the WrestleMania’s. These are my two goals in my present.”

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.