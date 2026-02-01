Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Return Announced (And It’s Not in WWE)

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most entertaining active wrestlers and his lack of presence is definitely noticed in WWE right now. However, his in-ring return is right around the corner. Fans of the Judgment Day member will have to wait a bit longer to see him in a WWE ring, though, because instead, he’s booked for AAA.

Dominik Mysterio’s Return match will be in AAA

Mysterio issued a challenge to El Hijo del Vikingo over the weekend at AAA Rey de Reyes. He will put his Mega Championship on the line against Vikingo on March 14.

He will return to AAA next week to promote the match. Also scheduled for the February 7 show is a AAA Mixed Tag Title match. Reigning champions Chelsea Green and Ethan Page are defending against Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice.

Mysterio’s been out of action since December due to injury. Reports indicate he wouldn’t need surgery, and that his return would come sooner than later. Hopefully this means he’ll be back in WWE in time for WrestleMania in April.

“He’s home resting. He’s just recovering. We’re just playing it safe,” Morgan said a few weeks back on the Raw Recap podcast. “He is, after all, our double champion. He is, as of right now, the crown jewel of The Judgment Day so we protect and cater to Daddy Dom and we’re just playing it safe with him and he’ll be back soon.”

Despite his absence, the Judgment Day are still thriving. Liv Morgan outlasted 29 other women to win this year’s women’s Royal Rumble. She will get a title shot at WrestleMania. Her win didn’t come without drama, though. She eliminated Raquel Rodriguez — her ally and tag team partner. Surely that won’t go down well for Morgan come Monday night.

