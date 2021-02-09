Dominion Says It Had to Pursue Kraken Lawyer Sidney Powell ‘Across State Lines’ to Sue Her

Nobody wants to get sued for $1.3 billion. And that, allegedly, would include ultra-pro-Trump “kraken” lawyer Sidney Powell.

Dominion Voting Systems, the election tech company suing Powell, complained that she “evaded” being served with the billion-dollar lawsuit and forced investigators to go to great lengths to find her, according to a document filed Tuesday.

“Powell evaded service of process for weeks, forcing Dominion to incur unnecessary expenses for extraordinary measures to effect service, including hiring private investigators and pursuing Powell across state lines,” lawyers for Dominion wrote in a legal filing Tuesday.

Powell’s lawyer denied, however, that his client had attempted to dodge Dominion’s representatives.



“Ms. Powell did not evade service,” attorney Howard Kleinhendler wrote in an email to VICE News. “Ms. Powell had no reason to evade service as she looks forward to defending herself in court.”

Kleinhendler said that Powell regularly travels for work, and that she has been taking extra precautions for her own safety.

Powell is the conspiracy-minded lawyer responsible for the so-called “kraken” lawsuits, which she claimed would demonstrate that victory had been stolen from former President Trump and help ensure his second term.

The lawsuits, however, flopped. A judge in Georgia who dismissed one of the kraken suits noted that it sought “the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.”

Now, Powell is on the receiving end of a mega-lawsuit instead.

Dominion’s lawsuit accuses Powell of conducting a disinformation war against the company through the courts, in press conferences and political rallies, on social media, and on right-wing television outlets, which led to not only reputational damage for the company but also death threats against Dominion’s founders and employees.

“Powell falsely claimed that Dominion had rigged the election, that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chávez, and that Dominion bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract,” the 124-page lawsuit reads.

On Monday, Powell asked for an extension until March 22 to respond to the suit, saying she wanted more time to review more than 2,000 pages of exhibits attached to the suit.

Dominion wrote that it would not oppose the request for more time as a “professional courtesy,” but added that the company’s difficulty reaching Powell should be noted “for the record.”