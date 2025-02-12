Domino’s Released a Pepperoni Perfume Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Want to smell like your favorite food this Valentine’s Day? Yeah, me neither—but you can if you want to! And it doesn’t entail rubbing pizza all over your body, either. There’s one plus side, I guess.

If you want to pay tribute to pepperoni pizza by wearing a matching fragrance, Domino’s has your back. The pizza chain has launched a pepperoni-inspired perfume to set the mood for this lovers’ holiday. Apparently, smelling like meat—cured meat, that is—offers a sort of romantic appeal to some people.

Videos by VICE

This perfume is a limited edition item, so if—for some strange reason—you want to get your hands on the eau de toilette, you’ll want to act fast by filling out the form on Domino’s website between February 10-17. This will enter you into a competition to win a 30ml bottle.

However, Eau de Passion is only available in the UK and Ireland, so if you live elsewhere, you might want to buy your own ingredients. The perfume is said to have hints of pepper and spice, as well as a woody, warm base, The Post reported. Perfect to douse yourself in before heading to a classy dinner with your partner. Nothing like setting the mood.

Luke Debono, the Married at First Sight UK star who’s helped market the product, labeled it as “the perfect gift for passionate pizza-loving couples looking to spice things up this Valentine’s Day.”

“What could be more attractive to a partner than a smoky, spicy scent that sparks passion?” he asked.

Well, since you’re asking…I can think of way more attractive things than pepperoni perfume. But hey, to each their own, right? I’m not here to kink-shame anyone. I used to wear those pumpkin-cupcake-scented Bath & Body Works body sprays, so who am I to talk anyway?

I wonder what other chains will launch for the upcoming holidays. Maybe Easter will have an egg-inspired fragrance?