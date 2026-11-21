While appearing at the American Film Institute’s salute to Shirley MacLaine in 2012, Don Rickles took aim at the celebrities in attendance with his signature roast-style insults. Of Jack Nicholson, for example, who was actually in the crowd, Rickles joked, “He’s not here tonight. He’s with the Lakers, oiling their jocks.” Everyone from Warren Beatty to Julia Roberts to, of course, MacLaine herself ended up in the comic’s crosshairs at one point or another.

Eventually, some racial humor crept into Rickles’s set, which should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with his work. “Oh, there’s the black guy from The Unit,” Rickles quipped, after spotting actor Dennis Haysbert. “Now he works for Allstate,” the comedian continued.

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The Barack Obama Joke That Got Don Rickles in Hot Water Back in 2012

However, it was Rickles’s Barack Obama joke that evening that landed him in hot water the next day. “I shouldn’t make fun of the blacks,” Rickles was quoted as saying during his monologue. “President Obama is a personal friend of mine. He was over to the house yesterday, but the mop broke.”

Once word got around, a spokesperson for TV Land, on which the special was set to be broadcast, promptly made it clear that the line wouldn’t make it on the air. For his part, Rickles stood by the remark, and brushed off the controversy as he’d been known to do throughout his career.

“It was a joke as were the other comments Don made that night,” his rep said in a statement to Politico. “Anyone who knows him knows he’s not a racist.”

You can check out the edited version of Rickles’s appearance above.