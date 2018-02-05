Donald Glover Is Still Gonna Be in a Star Wars Movie, In Case You Forgot

The production for the upcoming Star Wars side movie Solo, focused on the youthful days of the titular smuggler played by Harrison Ford in the OG films, has been fraught with director replacements, but the first real trailer for the film is here and very importantly gives us our first look at Donald Glover donning Lando Calrissian’s famous mustache (shouts to Billy Dee Williams for growing the thing in the first place).

Details about the Ron Howard-directed movie are still scant, so other than lots of Millennium Falcon hijinks and what looks like the gang running afoul of some kind void-dwelling tentacle beast, it’s anyone’s guess as to what the story’s actually gonna be about. What is objective is this, though: for Glover to go from Magic Mike to Star Wars is yet another example of his ongoing glow-up (no disrespect to Magic Mike, but it’s not Star Wars). Also, it’s good that Darth Vader doesn’t seem to have been shoehorned into this one. Watch the Solo trailer and Glover’s ‘stache above.

