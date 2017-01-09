Donald Glover Won Two Golden Globes Because He Runs Shit Now

When was the last time you had a child, released a critically acclaimed third album and won two Golden Globes in the same year? Probably never, because you, like the rest of us, are shit, and get dry mouth if you have to do a presentation at work let alone do an acceptance speech.

One person who has just completed that particular triumverate, however, is Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, aka Earn Marks. That last alter ego – his character in Atlanta, the US TV show he created and that you need to quit sleeping on right now – is the most important one for the minute, because Glover just killed the game and won not one but two Golden Globe Awards for his role (both behind the scenes and on camera) on the programme.

Videos by VICE

Rejecting the traditional writers’ room structure, Glover essentially hired his funniest friends, wound up making some of the smartest, most inventive and culturally relevant TV in forever, and then thanked Migos for making “Bad and Boujee” (“I think they’re the Beatles of this generation […] there’s no better song to have sex to”) when he was awarded for his achievement. As the ancient Twitter proverb goes: when will your fave?



Watch Glover’s acceptance speech and a clip from his press Q&A below below:



Follow Lauren on Twitter.



(Image via The Hollywood Reporter on Twitter)