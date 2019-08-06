Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ Just Got Renewed for a Fourth Season

Donald Glover’s incredible series Atlanta, which he created and stars in, hasn’t been on TV since May 2018, when its critically acclaimed second season aired. But as fans wait for the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy and drama to return from a scheduled hiatus, FX just unveiled that it’s been renewed for yet another season. The news comes from FX entertainment chief Eric Schrier, who also revealed that both the upcoming third and fourth seasons are set to go into production in spring 2020 and will contain eight episodes each.

Schrier wrote in a statement, “What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald [Glover], Paul [Simms], Dianne [McGunigle], Stephen [Glover] and Hiro [Murai] have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television.” He added, “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

While the show likely won’t air until late 2020 at the earliest, it is exciting to get more material from the ever-busy Glover. The actor and Childish Gambino rapper has had his hand in a ton of creative projects lately. He starred in the immensely popular Lion King reboot, as well Rihanna’s film Guava Island, and he recently headlined Lollapalooza. Hopefully, he takes some time off so he goes back to TV rested and ready.