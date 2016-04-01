This Artist Captured Donald Trump in a Compromising Position

This article contains adult content.

The above illustration, in which Republican frontrunner Donald Trump fellates himself, is but a drop in a recent flood of the art world pukes in protest of our seemingly imploding political institutions. In February, a gender-fluid artist named Illma Gore broke the internet with a portrait of Donald Trump, ass-naked and sporting a micropenis. Artist Sarah Levy rendered Trump in her own period blood. Before that, Mexican-American artist Fernando Sosa turned the would-be Republican presidential candidate into a butt plug. Trump has become less of a joke and more of a seriously possible Republican nominee since then, and we’ve seen artists who previously ignored Trump’s hatemongering begin to respond. Hell hath no fury like an artist on social media scorned.

The image of Donald gorging his own Trump was published by anonymous artist Jones the Savage, who has spent the last six weeks spouting pornographic anti-Trump, anti-Ted Cruz, and anti-Hillary Clinton drawings all over Instagram and Facebook. His rise began around the same time as Gore’s, but haven’t yet exploded in the way her “Baby Dick Trump” portrait did. “Her work is better than mine,” Jones admits to The Creators Project. But as one artist among many who are beginning to speak against Trump, his cartoons can, as Thomas Nast’s did in the late 1800’s, play an important role in the political conversation.

“I think politicians, public figures, and public servants need to be held accountable for their words and actions,” Jones says. “The status quo tries to make it easy to forget that people like Hillary Clinton aren’t really on your side.” His way of expressing this feeling is a retina-burning portrait of Hillary and Bill Clinton double-teaming the Statue of Liberty. These outrageous drawings are either giving people what they want, or a pure expression of id in a frustrating world that would give a tacky reality show businessman a shot at the presidency. But they might still have an impact. Remember, there are still 25 primary elections left.

We talked to Jones the Savage about giving people what they want, how he thinks drawing naughty pictures of Donald Trump can help, and what his art name means.

“Jones the Savage” is a pseudonym, correct? What does the name mean?

The name Jones the Savage in a hommage to a character in Aldous Huxley’s novel Brave New World. The protagonist of that story, John the Savage, has long been a tragic hero for me. I recommend the read. Without spoiling anything, John’s story is about rejecting the omnipotent values of a post-modern and highly misguided society. Blah, blah, blah. If you give a shit about that sort of thing, there’s a lot to read into there.

As for the Indyana element, someone I cherish has a weird thing for Harrison Ford. It all stems from that. “Shit belongs in a museum,” right?

Do you also make art under another name?

Yes. I definitely do. No. Not really. Kind of? Maybe.

Why do you choose to work anonymously?

To be honest, I’d prefer it if Google did not associate my name with pictures of Donald Trump sucking his own dick.

Where do you get the ideas for this blend of political icons and risque imagery?

CNN and porn, at the same time, obviously.

Why is the work on your Instagram exclusively pro-Bernie and anti-everything else? Is Bernie’s campaign paying you off?

No, Bernie’s campaign is not paying me off, and I doubt they ever would. Though if they are reading, I am broke and open to that.

As for my work being pro-Bernie, and anti-everything else, I guess you can say that… Though I don’t consider myself a mouthpiece for the campaign. There are lots of incredible people working really hard to get Bernie Sanders elected POTUS. And these people are the heroes. We need more of them. The rest of the political landscape is a circus. I’m just one of the ‘randos on the internet’ saying that.

Some of your imagery is pretty aggressive. Do you really think drawing a picture of Donald Trump sucking his own dick helps the situation?

I think this work is just a product of the times. Eight years ago, could you imagine drawing a presidential candidate sucking his own dick? Of course not. But this is Donald Trump, and Ted Cruz, and a whole political conversation that has deteriorated, drastically, over the years. For whatever stupid reasons, we seem enamored with the sensational and the absurd, and not much else… despite real problems in our society.

On a personal level, I make this work as my contribution to the conversation. I think politicians, public figures, and public servants need to be held accountable for their words and actions. The status quo tries to make it easy to forget that people like Hillary Clinton aren’t really on your side. I haven’t forgotten that. And here I am.

Do you have a favorite among your works?

I do like the image of Hillary Clinton riding MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, because of the statement it makes. The major news media is not working on behalf of the people right now, and they have got to go. I also like the image of Hillary Clinton and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, for the same reason. At times, this whole situation feels like a charade of democracy.

Though my artwork is often shitty, there’s usually more to it than auto-fellatio.

What’s the ideal reaction to your work?

This really turns me on.



I seriously love this guy. A photo posted by INDYANA JONES (@jones_the_savage) on Mar 7, 2016 at 11:15pm PST



Have you come across other artists lampooning Trump whose work you appreciate?

#Bloodytrump was amazing. I actually tried coloring a couple of my drawings of the Donald’s hair with piss. It didn’t work out too well, but I may try again.

Have you gotten a lot of buyers? I’m interested in the kind of person who wants a pic of Donald sucking his own Donald hanging on their wall.

As of yet, I haven’t offered any of my work up for sale, so I can’t tell you much about who’s buying it. Nobody is. Maybe that will change. Requests to purchase pieces have started to come in.

The transgender artist Illma Gore reports a ton of issues in posting her work to Facebook and Twitter, and has apparently received threats of legal action from Trump’s lawyers. Have you experienced / are you prepared to experience such repercussions for your work?

Illma Gore’s Donald Trump piece is incredible. I admire her talent. A couple of weeks before Illma shared her piece with the world, I also shared a couple of similar drawings online. My drawings didn’t get nearly as much attention as Illma’s, but that didn’t surprise me. Her work is better than mine. Anyway, I very much enjoyed that whole thing. The lawsuit is ridiculous. I haven’t experienced anything similar, and I am not at all prepared to. That being said, I won’t be shutting up anytime soon either. So fuck the lawyers, and bring it on.

I notice that at time of sending you have 666 followers. Are you Satan?

Satan? Perhaps. That’s all that I can say about that.

What’s next for you as an artist? Planning anything big?

I’m a New Yorker. The primary in my state is less than a month away. I’ve got lots planned.

See more of Jones the Savage’s work on Instagram. Follow The Creators Project on Instagram here.

