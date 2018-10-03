A Short History of Trump Mocking Women for Sexual Assault Allegations

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump riled up a crowd of his supporters at a Mississippi rally by mocking Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony against Brett Kavanaugh.

“I had one beer,” Trump said, pretending to be Ford testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Well, do you think it was—nope, it was one beer. How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” Trump went on, to great cheers from the crowd. “What neighborhood was it in? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know. Upstairs, downstairs— where was it? I don’t know—but I had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember.”

Last week, Trump spoke out against Ford in a solo press conference, where he likened Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh to the “false statements” his own accusers made against him during his campaign.

“I’ve had numerous accusations about me … They made false statements about me knowing they were false,” Trump said. “It does impact my opinion … because I’ve had a lot of false charges made at me.”

Neither of these instances are the first time Trump has made light of sexual assault accusations, or suggested the women leveling them are liars. In addition to smearing his own accusers—who number more than a dozen—the president has taken aim at a number of other women who say they’re survivors of assault or abuse, choosing instead to side with their alleged assailants.

Here are just a few.

Roy Moore’s Accusers

Last year, Trump actively campaigned for Roy Moore, the former Alabama Senate candidate who was accused of having inappropriate relationships with teen girls as an adult, as well as sexually assaulting one girl when she was 14, and another girl when she was 16.

“He totally denies it,” Trump told reporters at the time. “He says it didn’t happen. You have to listen to him, also.”

Trump went on to cast doubt on the women’s allegations, wondering why they had waited decades to come forward, just as he’s done with Ford, whom he said would have gone to the FBI 30 years ago if what happened to her were “as bad” as she says.

“I do have to say, 40 years is a long time,” Trump said in November. “He’s run eight races, and this has never come up. So 40 years is a long time.”

Rob Porter’s Ex-Wife

Former White House staff secretary Rob Porter resigned his post in February, after an FBI investigation turned up allegations that he was a serial domestic abuser. Amid the scandal, Porter’s first ex-wife, Colbie Holderness wrote an essay for the Washington Post, which led with a photo of her with a black eye she said Porter gave her on a vacation in Italy.

Trump sided with Porter, wishing him well and saying he did a “good job” during his tenure in the White House. On Twitter, he lamented that “there is no recovery” for men who have had their lives “shattered” by false accusations.

“People’s lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation,” Trump tweeted at the time. “Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused — life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?”

Jessica Leeds

Jessica Leeds was one of the first women to bring sexual assault allegations against Trump during the presidential election. In an October 2016 New York Times report, Leeds accused Trump of groping her on an airplane when she was seated next to him on a first-class flight to New York more than three decades ago.

When Trump denied the allegations, he suggested Leeds wasn’t attractive enough for him to assault.

“Believe me, she would not be my first choice,” Trump said.



Natasha Stoynoff

The president similarly mocked Natasha Stoynoff, a People magazine writer, when she publicly accused Trump of pushing her against a wall and forcibly kissing her when she was interviewing him and Melania Trump for a story.

“You know we’re going to have an affair, don’t you?” Trump told her after, according to Stoynoff’s account. “Have you ever been to Peter Luger’s for steaks? I’ll take you. We’re going to have an affair, I’m telling you.”

In response to her allegations, Trump, at a North Carolina campaign rally, suggested to a cheering crowd they had no good reason to believe Stoynoff.

“Check out her Facebook page, you’ll understand,” he said.

Jessica Drake

Jessica Drake was the 11th woman to come forward with allegations against Trump, and the president used her profession as an adult entertainer as a means to discredit her.

Drake said Trump grabbed her and attempted to kiss her without her consent in 2006, when she met him at a Lake Tahoe golf tournament.

In a radio interview, Trump denied the allegations, suggesting that Drake couldn’t have been violated because of her profession. He went on to call Drake and his other accusers liars.

“One said, ‘he grabbed me on the arm.’ And she’s a porn star,” Trump said. “You know, this one that came out recently, ‘he grabbed me and he grabbed me on the arm.’ Oh, I’m sure she’s never been grabbed before.

“These are stories that are made up, this is total fiction,” the then-Republican nominee continued. “You’ll find out that, in the years to come, these women that stood up, it was all fiction. They were made up.”