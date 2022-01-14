Donald Trump Droned to Death on the Golf Course in New Animation From Iran’s Supreme Leader

The website of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, showed an animated video depicting the assassination, via drone, of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Officials in #Iran have released a 3D animated video depicting the targeting of former President Donald Trump at his Mar-A-Lago golf course. This sequence is in revenge for killing IRGC General Qasem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/2h1giUrlFx — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) January 13, 2022

The animated video appeared on the Persian version of the supreme leader’s website Wednesday, nine days after the second anniversary of the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

The animated video shows a small wheeled drone scooting up to the gates of Mar-a-Lago. An operator uses it to hack a CCTV camera before ducking through the gate and onto the golf course. There, it finds Trump and his golfing partners and zeroes in on them.

As the ground-based drone watches, the operator—a soldier in a distant location—types a message into a computer, the screen of which is covered in green Matrix style code and unanswered Steam messages. “Soleimani’s murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price,” the message says in English.

On the golf course, phones buzz and ring with text messages. Stunned golfers check their messages and see they’re about to die. We get a drone’s-eye view of the golf course, a stealth-bomber–style shadow outlining the bodies of Trump and his golfing companion. The unnamed Iranian soldier readies the drone strike.

Cut to an English message on a black background: “Revenge Is Definite.”

The same words first appeared in a speech Khamenei delivered just before the first anniversary of the U.S. assassination of Soleimani. It’s become something of a catchphrase and was later deployed in an ad also depicting the impending death of Donald Trump via drone.

According to the Associated Press, the new video is part of a contest to commemorate Soleimani’s memory. On the anniversary of Soleimani’s death this year, Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, called Trump a criminal and a killer in a speech. If Trump wasn’t punished, “don’t doubt, and I tell this to all American statesmen, that the hand of revenge will come out of the ummah’s [nation’s] sleeve,” he said, according to a translation of the speech by Al Jazeera.