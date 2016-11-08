Donald Trump: I Get Bigger Crowds Than Beyoncé. Politifact: No You Don’t

The people at Politifact should get a tax dollar-funded, year-long vacation at the end of this election cycle for fact-checking the lies, nonsense, and outright flaming garbage that has come out of Donald Trump’s mouth over the last few months. And tonight, on the eve of Election Day, they have checked him once more.

Lil Wet Diaper Baby Boy Trump made this proclamation about Beyoncé and Jay Z at one of his rallies in Raleigh, NC: “Beyoncé and Jay Z, I like them, I like them. And you know what they do? I get bigger crowds than they do. It’s true. I get far bigger crowds.”

Politifact called bullshit, (one of MANY for the Republican candidate) rating his rambling string of words as “false.” They even spotted him his inflated crowd numbers that he brags about: “[If] you take Trump as his word, that’s an average of 27,000 for those three big rallies,” the site said, which pales in comparison to the Formation tour, which brought in an average attendance of 45,423.

That’s not even taking into account the fact that, you know, people actually PAID to see Beyoncé whereas Trump’s rallies are free. Free, that is, if you don’t count giving up your dignity and eternal soul.

In conclusion, Beyoncé for President.