Donald Trump Is Beefing with the Pope Now

During his flight back to the Vatican after a week-long trip in Mexico, Pope Francis suggested to reporters that Donald Trump’s border wall plan is decidedly un-Christian, the New York Times reports.

The Catholic Church’s cool-ass pope was careful not to actually say that Trump isn’t Christian because he “was not going to get involved” in the shit show that is the current election season—but Pope Francis made it clear that “a person who only thinks about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian.”

“I say only that this man is not Christian if he has said things like that,” the pope continued.



Regardless of the delicate way the pope avoided questioning Trump’s religion directly, the business mogul and GOP presidential hopeful came back swinging.

“If and when the Vatican is attacked by ISIS, which as everyone knows is ISIS’s ultimate trophy, I can promise you that the Pope would have only wished and prayed that Donald Trump would have been President,” Trump said in a statement on his website. “For a religious leader to question a person’s faith is disgraceful.” He then called the pope a “pawn” being used by the Mexican government.

The whole concept of Donald Trump beefing with the pontiff is honestly fucking amazing—maybe Francis is the babyface this election needs.