Donald Trump Is the New Face of North Korea’s Stamps

“I feel great,” said Donald Trump after meeting Kim Jong Un this June at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates North and South Korea. Trump made headlines when he became the first sitting American president to step foot in the hermit kingdom. He shook hands with the country’s Supreme Leader at the border, signifying a new relationship between the two nations.

Now, North Korea has taken this blossoming relationship one step further. To commemorate the one-year anniversary of the first summit between the US and North Korea, held in Singapore on June 2018, North Korea has released a set of stamps featuring Trump.

The set features three landmark moments from the summit, according to Kyodo News. First, a picture depicting Kim and Trump shaking hands. Second, a photograph of them side-by-side signing an agreement at the summit. And third, the full text of said agreement.

This isn’t the first time North Korea has honored another world leader. Kim’s summit with China’s President, Xi Jinping, was also commemorated through this medium.

Trump’s stamps have done so well that Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital, is set to release even more starring the US leader’s face. The next set will reportedly feature the historical meeting at the DMZ.

Bet Trump feels great now, too.

