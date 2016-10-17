Trump TV Is One Step Closer to Becoming a Reality

Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, may have just reaffirmed the rumor that Trump has been running for the highest office in the land just to launch his own TV network.

According to the Financial Times, sources said Kushner, who owns the New York Observer, met with Aryeh Bourkoff, a colleague and the head of a boutique investment firm that specializes in funding media startups. The brief meeting, which reportedly happened sometime in the last few months, suggests that we could be seeing a lot more of Trump and his pals after the November election.

Sources close to the Republican candidate told Vanity Fair in June that Trump was thinking about creating his own far-right television network that would rival Fox News and could monetize on his special brand of supporters. The idea seemed even more plausible when Trump pulled former Breitbart head Steve Bannon on to his campaign. He’s also kept a close relationship with Sean Hannity and ex–Fox News chairman Roger Ailes throughout the election.

Although Bannon denied the magazine’s claims to the Washington Post back in September, Kushner was reportedly heard at a New York dinner party saying, “The people here don’t understand what I’m seeing. You go to these arenas and people go crazy for him.”

As Trump continues to flounder in the polls behind Hillary Clinton and blame the media for “rigging the election” against him, creating his own network could be the only move Trump has left to keep his brand afloat and his face in the spotlight after November 8.

