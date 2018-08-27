Watch Donald Trump pretend he can’t hear questions about John McCain

Donald Trump responded with uncharacteristic silence when a reporter repeatedly asked him about the death of Senator John McCain Monday.

Video from a press conference called by Trump to announce a new trade agreement with Mexico shows the president ignoring the question when given the opportunity to say something vaguely nice about McCain.

Videos by VICE

“Any thoughts on the legacy of John McCain?” ABC’s Jon Karl shouted at the president after Trump concluded the press conference with Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto. Karl shouted the same thing three or four times, drawing no response from the president.

In the Oval Office just now I asked @realDonaldTrump if he had any thoughts on the legacy on John McCain. He heard me but did not answer. pic.twitter.com/reVwoJCMzV — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) August 27, 2018

Trump was already under fire for his nonresponse to McCain’s death — according to the Washington Post, Trump nixed a prepared White House statement, dismissing pleas from both Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Chief of Staff John Kelly, tweeting a statement instead.

“My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain,” Trump tweeted on Saturday. “Our hearts and prayers are with you!”

And although the White House flew the flag at half-staff on Sunday, it was back at full staff by Monday morning. Not even death can end Trump’s feud with McCain.

Cover image: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a phone conversation with Enrique Pena Nieto, Mexico’s president, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images.