Donald Trump Jr. Just Got Booed Off the Stage — by His Own Supporters

Donald Trump Jr. abandoned the stage at a book signing at the UCLA campus Sunday after being ruthlessly heckled… by his own supporters.

The problems apparently began after the president’s son and his girlfriend, former Fox host Kimberly Guilfoyle, said they wouldn’t be doing a Q&A session at the event to promote Don Jr.’s new book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.” As Trump took the stage, chants of “U-S-A” morphed into “Q and A” as the crowd grew restless. The event was scheduled to last two hours, but within about 20 minutes, Trump and Guilfoyle left the stage, the Guardian reported.

While there were some liberal protesters at UCLA on Sunday, the disruption at the book event was apparently sparked by disagreements among conservative Trump fans. The Guardian reported the angry jeers began among far-right activists, some of whom were big fans of Nick Fuentes, the 21-year-old host of a podcast called “America First.”

These activists, who rally behind the idea of ending all immigration to the U.S., were reportedly angry with the founder of Turning Point USA, the campus conservative group that brought Don Jr. to the campus.

So, when it was announced that he wouldn’t be taking questions, all hell broke loose. Trump told the crowd, “We’re willing to listen,” but the angry chants persisted. Trump then tried to explain why they didn’t want to do the Q&A.

“It’s because people try to hijack it with nonsense, looking to go for some sort of soundbite,” he said. “You have people spreading nonsense, spreading hate, to try to take over the room.”

Guilfoyle stood up and tried to talk the crowd down.

“You’re not making your parents proud by being rude and disruptive and discourteous. We are happy to answer a question,” she said. “Respect the people around you… You don’t play by the same rules.”

When that didn’t work, she pivoted to insults.

“Let me tell you something, I bet you engage and go on online dating because you’re impressing no one here to get a date in person,” she said. “How many people have you catfished?”

Within about five minutes, the couple left the stage. As they went, Trump Jr. told the crowd, “Thank you all for exercising your free speech.”

Fuentes appeared to take credit for the protest on social media, saying his issue wasn’t with the Trumps but rather with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

“Our problem is not with @DonaldJTrumpJr who is a patriot— We are supporters of his father!” he tweeted. “Our problem is with Charlie Kirk’s TPUSA organization that SHUTS DOWN and SMEARS socially conservative Christians and supporters of President Trump’s agenda. We are AMERICA FIRST!”

Indeed Turning Point admits they expected trouble, so they killed the Q&A. In a statement to VICE News, the group said they decided to “cancel the Q&A portion days before after we were made aware of a pre-planned effort to disrupt the event. The event was not cut short or ended early, as in lieu of the Q&A, we simply extended the amount of time given to our VIPs for their remarks.”

Donald Trump, Jr. speaks to supporters of his father, President Donald Trump, during a panel discussion, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in San Antonio.