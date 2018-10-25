Donald Trump Jr. might actually be better than his father at campaigning

INWOOD, West Virginia — Donald Trump Jr. may be watching his father’s presidency from afar, but somewhere along the line, he became the GOP’s best weapon in its final midterm election push.

But why do people love Don Jr. so much? We went to a rally in West Virginia to see if people are coming to these events to see the man himself — or the man who raised him.

More than 200 people ultimately showed up to see a member of the Trump family give them the full Trump Tower experience — or just to support Patrick Morrisey. But Don Jr. also isn’t alone on the trail. Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, Don Jr.’s current girlfriend, joins him at most of his campaign stops.

As it turns out, Junior might actually be a little better than his father at staying on a coherent message. But the appellation doesn’t fall far from the tree: Just like his dad, he makes a clear effort to define his opponents as bad people.

“Joe Manchin tried for one second to stand up to clap about all-time low unemployment numbers,” Don Jr. said at the rally. “Chuck Schumer looked at him and he sat down like a dog. Because that’s all he is. He is Schumer’s lap dog.”



