Donald Trump Jr. Spent His Weekend Calling Joe Biden a Pedophile

President Trump’s eldest son posted a baseless meme calling former Vice President Joe Biden a pedophile, and then proceeded to double (and triple) down.
Donald Trump Jr., who has 2.8 million Instagram followers, posted a meme (if you can call it that) on Saturday calling Biden a pedophile. “That said, there’s definitely way too many Creepy Joe videos out there!” he added.
Biden has been accused of sexual harassment by several women and, more recently, has been accused of sexually assaulting former aide Tara Reade, which he has flatly denied. But even though photos resurfaced last year of Biden touching the wives and children of public officials during press conferences, the former vice president has never been accused of pedophilia or inappropriate behavior with children.
In response to a New York Times editor who screen-shotted the post and put it on Twitter, Trump said he was just joking around, but not really:
And later, Trump Jr. continued to imply, without evidence, that Biden is a pedophile. “All the touching & hair sniffing is TOTALLY APPROPRIATE & 100% NORMAL,” Trump tweeted, along with video clips of Biden interacting with children. “Everyone does it!”
The Biden campaign said Don Jr. was trying to distract voters from the administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. “No repulsive, manipulative tactic will change the subject from how almost 90,000 Americans have paid for Donald Trump’s coronavirus negligence with their lives and how the booming economy he inherited from the Obama-Biden Administration is now suffering from Depression-level job losses,” Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates told the New York Times.
Not to be outdone by his brother, Eric Trump went on Fox News on Saturday and claimed the coronavirus was a hoax that the Democrats are using it to damage his father politically.
“You watch: They’ll milk it every single day between now and November 3,” Eric Trump told right-wing TV host Judge Jeanine Pirro. “And guess what, after November 3, coronavirus will magically, all of a sudden, go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”
The U.S. has had 1,486,742 cases of coronavirus and 89,564 coronavirus deaths as of Monday morning, according to STAT. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield tweeted that all 12 forecasting models tracked by the CDC show the U.S. crossing the 100,000-death threshold by the end of the year.
Cover: Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a rally before President Donald Trump appears Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)