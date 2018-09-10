Please Enjoy This Photo of Don Jr. Submerged in a Literal Swamp

Donald Trump Jr.’s tragic social media presence is the stuff of legend. Ever since his father took the White House, Don Jr.’s Instagram and Twitter have become a bizarre and mostly depressing view into the heart of the Trump family’s Fredo. There are the terrible memes praising his old man, the self-conscious reliance on shitty touch-up apps to smooth his wrinkles, and the self-loathing documentation of the food that makes him fat.

But in between all those sad boi posts, the hunting photos that seem destined for his Raya profile, and obsessively responding to every commenter, it looks like Don Jr. also has time to post an occasional photo of him that proves he is a perfectly normal, well-adjusted human male who enjoys the small things in life—like going for a swim in a literal swamp.

According to Don Jr., he took a quick dip in the “gator infested swamp/bayou” after someone bet him a “good sum” that he wouldn’t—and, being the kind of man who says yes to things, he stripped down and dove on in. Exactly the kind of performative, self-destructive stunt that any healthy adult who feels fully adequate and loved would do!

It’s unclear exactly how much money Don Jr. won in the bet. But seeing as how Don Jr. was down in the Louisiana bayou to take part in a $5,000 alligator hunt, he was hanging around people who have enough disposable income to throw away a few grand on senseless animal slaughter, so they’re probably also willing to throw down big money on a middle-school dare, too.

Please, prepare your dumbest “drain the swamp” jokes and drop them in Don Jr.’s comments if you so desire. He’ll probably hit you back with a zinger, too, once he’s done showering off the swamp muck. What a hoot!

