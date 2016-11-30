Desus and Mero Share Their Thoughts on Donald Trump’s Flag Burning Tweet

On early Tuesday morning, President-elect Trump took to Twitter to share his staunch opinions on flag burning. He apparently thinks the act should be punished with a year in jail or removal of US citizenship, regardless of what the Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled and, you know, the whole First Amendment thing.

So on last night’s episode of Desus & Mero, Desus Nice and the Kid Mero took some time to ponder Trump’s abrupt Twitter declaration, which may or may not have been sent before his first cup of coffee.

Videos by VICE

You can watch the latest episode of Desus & Mero for free online now, and be sure to catch new episodes weeknights at 11 PM on VICELAND.