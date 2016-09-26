Donald Trump Will Never Be Invited on ‘Between Two Ferns’

After talking with Hillary Clinton about pantsuits and Melania Trump’s stolen wedding vows on Between Two Ferns last week, host Zach Galifianakis told theLos Angeles Times that he really has no interest inviting GOP candidate Donald Trump between his fake plants.

“He’s the kind of guy who likes attention—bad attention or good attention. So you’re dealing with a psychosis there that’s a little weird,” the comedian told the Times. “I wouldn’t have somebody on that’s so mentally challenged. I feel like I’d be taking advantage of him.”

“You can print that,” he said.

Clinton’s interview with Galifianakis racked up 30 million views on the day that it dropped, getting it more first-day views than any other Funny or Die video, including President’s Obama’s appearance back in 2014.

“I walked away from that whole interview going, she’s cool. I thought she was cool, and I don’t know if that was my impression of her before that,” Galifianakis told the Times. “I don’t think you can get as far as she has in American politics without a sense of humor.”

While you may never be able to see Trump slinging jokes on Galifianakis’s satirical talk show, you can always just tune in for the debates, since our whole political system is basically a joke at this point.

