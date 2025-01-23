Donald Trump’s Diet Coke Button Is Back in the Oval Office

You have to respect someone who knows what they love and isn’t afraid to make it known. President Donald Trump has an affinity for Diet Coke—yes, you read that right—and it’s an affinity that’s so strong he built a damn button on the Oval Office desk to notify White House staffers to fill his cup up.

Now, this is technically not a new thing. When he first took office in 2017 through 2021, he installed a red button—I’m imagining it looks like the ‘That Was Easy’ Staples’ button—on the desk. With him returning to the office this week, he didn’t waste any time in bringing the button back. The Wall Street Journal confirmed that the contraption was quickly set up in the office Monday, meaning it was a part of his extensive Day 1 activities in the office.

Videos by VICE

Again, I have to say you have to appreciate someone so committed to what they love. Now I’m just wondering to myself what I would install a button for. One for Michelob Ultra refills? Or a button that brings me soft pretzels whenever my heart desires? The opportunities are endless.

Donald Trump’s Diet Coke Button is Back in Washington

The Coca-Cola company is well aware of Trump’s fandom of its beverages. They even gave him a commemorative bottle recently with an old-school soda bottle and a White House label on it that listed his Jan. 20 Inauguration Day. It was presented to him by the company’s CEO, James Quince.

During his first term, the New York Times revealed just how obsessed he is with Diet Coke. Trump reportedly drinks 12 cans a day. There’s no way that’s healthy, right? I drink one of them, and I instantly hate myself for consuming the sugary drink.

More power to you, Trump. By this point, his body has gotta be comprised of 75% Diet Coke flowing through him.