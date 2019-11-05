Donald Trump’s Polling Place Information Site Is a Data Harvesting Honeypot

Tuesday morning, Donald Trump tweeted this:

FIND YOUR POLLING LOCATION HERE! https://t.co/0rnhb4z3HU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

Trump is not performing a vital public service here; he (and the Republican National Committee) are running a data harvesting campaign. If you click the link, it’ll ask you for your address, which is indeed required to figure out your polling location if you don’t already know it. But it also asks for your phone number and email address, which are completely irrelevant to voting.

Once you fill out this information, you will immediately get texted and emailed by the Trump campaign, which will try to opt you into marketing emails and texts. If you actually want to find your polling place, go to this link, which will direct you to government information websites that do not require you to provide any contact information.

This should go without saying, but there is no reason to give Donald Trump your cell phone number and email address if you’re simply looking for your polling place. So don’t do it.