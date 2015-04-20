Doncaster Produce Minimalist Highlights Reel for 0-0 draw

It’s one of those results you just can’t avoid in the dying weeks of the English football season. One team has very little to play for, the other absolutely sod all, so they play out a goalless draw on a windy day in South Yorkshire. There are no winners here.

Doncaster Rovers encapsulated the tedium of the result by compiling an appropriately sparse highlights clip from their League 1 game against Fleetwood Town. Posted on their official YouTube channel, the club’s breakdown of the game shows the teams making their way on to the pitch, the kickoff, and a final goal kick before the ref blows for full time.

Sky Sports later reported: “Clear-cut chances were few and far between and passes went astray with alarming regularity as the blustery wind caused problems for both sides.”

Last week’s Champions League meeting between Real Madrid and local rivals Atletico was talked of as ‘an entertaining 0-0 draw.’ Doncaster could not match this standard on the pitch, but their brutal honesty off it is something to admire.

Football: sometimes it’s absolutely pointless.