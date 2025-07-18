‘Donkey Kong Bananza’ Might Have Leaked New ‘Mario Kart World’ DLC Characters

The ending credits for Donkey Kong Bananza might have leaked two new characters coming to Mario Kart World. The new DK game lists two voice actors who are also listed in MKW. Could the Nintendo Kart Racer be getting prominent characters from Bananza?

‘Donkey Kong Bananza’ Characters To Be Added To ‘Mario Kart World’?

Screenshot: Nintendo

Despite the game only launching a few days ago, eagle-eyed players noticed that Donkey Kong Bananza features two voice actors who are also listed in Mario Kart World‘s credits. However, where things get interesting is that there aren’t any characters in the kart racer currently voiced by the actors. Before we dive into this, however, I have to give a major spoiler warning for Bananza.

Spoiler Warning: The below section contains major story spoilers for ‘Donkey Kong Bananza’. Read at your own discretion!

In Donkey Kong Bananza, Yuu Hayashi voices Void Kong, and Tsuguo Mogami portrays King K. Rool. Players who beat the new DK game realized that both Hayashi and Mogami are also listed as voice actors in Mario Kart World. Since neither is currently in the game, this has led many players to speculate that the two Bananza villains are coming soon to MKW as future DLC characters.

Screenshot: Reddit prpro-03

The potential Mario Kart World DLC leak was first discovered over on the Mario subreddit. In a thread posted on July 18, players shared a screenshot of MKW and Bananza‘s end credits side-by-side. One user reacting to the post wrote, “I checked the Mario Wiki, they voiced NOBODY in Mario Kart World…Who’s ready for the Donkey Kong World DLC?” Another commenter exclaimed: “If neither VA has an existing voice role in World, this will naturally tie into either a free update or paid DLC.”

‘DK Bananza’ Credits Might Not Mean ‘MKW’ DLC

Screenshot: Nintendo

While Hayashi and Mogami are not playing any characters in Mario Kart World, they might have done work for NPCs. In MKW, there are hundreds of smaller characters in the game’s open-world section. It’s also not uncommon for voice actors to take on background work like this.

It’s even possible that Donkey Kong Bananza characters are cut content from MKW. So, while the potential credits leak is interesting, it’s far from a confirmation. Still, it’s pretty intriguing, I have to admit. I just know that voice-over work in any game is complex, and they could be credited for minor roles as well.

However, the one reason I’m willing to bet this has potential to be real is that Donkey Kong representation is really lacking in Mario Kart World. For instance, DK and Pauline are the only two racers without multiple outfits in the game. I would be shocked if Young Pauline wasn’t added to the racer soon. Similarly, I wouldn’t be surprised if Donkey Kong got additional skins based on his Bananza transformations. All that said, take this with a grain of salt. You just never know with Nintendo.