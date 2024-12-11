‘Donkey Kong Country Returns HD’ Drops a New Trailer With Surprising Anger From Fans

So, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD released a new Overview Trailer going over what fans of the platformer can expect! Unfortunately, it seems that Nintendo didn’t anticipate the anger and frustration over their decision to prioritize Donkey Kong Country Returns HD over other titles. Like, say, WIND WAKER. Seriously, who am I going to have to write a strongly-worded letter to for y’all to finally let me play Wind Waker on the Switch?!

…Anyway! Sorry, I had a moment there! Let’s take a peek at the trailer for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD!

It’s Donkey Kong Country Returns. Again. For, what, the fourth time? The fifth time? That being said, Donkey Kong Country Returns is an extraordinary game! Overall, I understand why Nintendo keeps going back to such a delightfully refreshing well! We’re not mad because it’s getting its deserved spotlight. We’re just disappointed that other stellar titles aren’t playable on the Switch yet!

“I know people don’t care about this coming back yet again but for me I’m a huge fan of DKC Returns and I’m certainly excited to revisit this game and play it on the Switch. I’m actually happy about this game returning x3 and I can’t wait to revisit my childhood. Thank you Nintendo! Also props to the narrator for scripting this video by the way.” See? This YouTube commenter is happy about it!

‘Donkey Kong Country Returns HD’ trailer receives a divisive reaction

Listen, I fully understand everything the Switch port is getting. HD. Great controls. Further, the benefit of experiencing those beautiful graphics at full power on a big screen! And, hey, some people are indeed playing the game for the first time and appreciate Donkey Kong Country Returns HD! There’s just a teeny-tiny amount of salt in the “bringing classics to the Switch” wound, though.

“Nintendo, this is the seventh week in a row you’ve shown Donkey Kong Country Returns in class.” Yeah, the rest of the comments are goofs and memes. Some of which made me laugh harder than they should’ve.

“DKC: Brain rot Edition. Where we changed the dark moody atmosphere of the original to a vibrant colorful clusterf–k to keep your short attention span from [wandering] away.” …And I guess some people rolled into the comments section already having a horrible day. Ultimately, it’s all for fun! But, some of y’all may need to seek professional help.