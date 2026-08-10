Donkey Kong Land Gets SNES-Style Remake

More than three decades after its launch on the Game Boy, Donkey Kong Land is finally getting an upgraded 32-bit style remake thanks for a dedicated fan effort.

Unofficial Donkey Kong Land Remake Reveal

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Donkey Kong Land originally released in 1995 for the Game Boy and the title is a fan-favorite from that era. It has some amazing levels and a lot of tricky difficulty spikes, which gives it a lot of replayability and has kept fans returning to it over the years. Despite its popularity, it never received any time of full remake or port to a console during the 1990s.

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That has changed now thanks to a dedicated fan remaster effort. The unofficial Donkey Kong Country Remake from Kazquez aims to reimage what Donkey Kong Country would look, sound, and play like if it had been made for the SNES.

The finished product is very impressive and really does look and sound like new levels for Donkey Kong Country.

The remake was designed to be played on PC, but look and feel like an SNES era title. Gamers who want to give it a try will need to watch a video tutorial from the developer to understand how to get the project installed and up and running on their PC.

“Donkey Kong Land Remake is a fanmade recreation for PC of the original Donkey Kong Land, but with looks, sound and controls in the style of DKC! Featuring 30+ full sized levels, tight controls and a lot of secrets to uncover, so Donkey and Diddy can get all their bananas back, again!”

The unofficial remake has become incredibly popular since its reveal and its trailer already has more than 87,000 views just two days after being published. With all that positive attention on the remake, it does seem possible that the project could end up on Nintendo’s radar.

As always with this type of fanmade project, fans should keep in mind that Nintendo could decide to shut the project down at any time. Gamers should try not to get too attached, just in case the project does disappear at some point in the future due to legal concerns.

Donkey Kong fans looking for the latest DK adventure can check out Donkey Kong Bananza on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The unofficial Donkey Kong Country Remake is available now.