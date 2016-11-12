Donnie Trumpet Changes Name to Avoid Association with Trump

Donnie Trumpet, the producer and artist best known for his collaborations with Chance the Rapper as a member of SaveMoney and The Social Experiment, has changed his name to avoid any association with Donald Trump. Trumpet, real name Nico Segal, will now go simply by “Nico.” He posted a note to Twitter yesterday announcing the change.

“We just came off the release of Coloring Book and The Magnificent Coloring World Tour,” he wrote. “All during the tour, something heavy was looming over me—Donald Trump—and the connection people are drawing between his name and mine. What began as a joke, a silly play on words, is not funny anymore. I don’t want to be connected to Trump’s hateful tone or his hurtful message. I don’t want to be misrepresented or misunderstood. Trump’s beliefs are not mine. From this point on, call me Nico.”​ Read the note in full below:



Chance the rapper responded to the news by congratulating Segal on the change, saying he was “proud” of his friend.

The assumption here is that he’ll go by Nico Segal rather than simply Nico, as he suggests in the post. That name’s taken.

Photo via Nico Segal on Instagram​.



