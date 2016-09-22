Donny Benét’s New Single is So Good You Don’t Deserve to Hear It

Does anybody know who won that election that happened? No? Exactly. Nobody cares.

Let’s be honest, it truly does not matter. The real leader of this country is and always has been Donny Benét. An urban legend as much as he is a man of the people. An accessible, yet somehow untouchable force. Australia’s own Braveheart.

After he snagged every single spot in our list of the Definitive Top 5 Acts at BIGSOUND​ last year, we’ve been waiting eagerly, with baited breath, on the edge of our seats, biting our nails in anticipation of the next chapter.



Today we can count our #blessings. Donny Benét’s new single, “Working Out,” is here. The single comes with the news that he has joined the ranks at Plastic World, and just one day before his mini-East Coast tour of the country—which sees shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Sydney again.

No word yet on whether to expect an album, but if I’m honest I don’t think we deserve it.

Listen to the track, and check out the tour dates, below.



Fri Sep 23, Curtin Bandroom, Melbourne

Fri Sep 30, Plan B, Sydney

Thu Oct 27, Golden Age Cinema, Sydney