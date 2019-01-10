VICE
‘Don’t Be an Asshole,’ Today’s Comic by Tara Booth

dontbeanasshole4
1547066360918-dontbeanasshole1
1547066371898-dontbeanasshole2
1547066382484-dontbeanasshole3
1547066396782-dontbeanasshole4
1547066443504-dontbeanasshole5
1547066456307-dontbeanasshole6
1547066464514-dontbeanasshole7
1547066495900-dontbeanasshole8
1547066504657-dontbeanasshole9

Check out more of Tara’s art on her Instagram and website.

