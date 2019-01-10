‘Don’t Be an Asshole,’ Today’s Comic by Tara Booth By Tara Booth January 10, 2019, 4:33pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out more of Tara’s art on her Instagram and website. Tagged:Anger, Comics!, don’t be an asshole, Emotions, Tara Booth, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Screenshot via Instagram. Banksy Painted a Satellite Dish. It Was Nearly Instantly Stolen. 08.09.24 By Sammi Caramela Raygun screenshot via X. Breakdancing’s Olympic Debut Was Uhhhhhhhhhh 08.09.24 By Sammi Caramela 12 Best Sex Toys for Couples (So Everyone Can Get Off) 07.31.24 By Ashley Couto Finally, a Condom That Doesn’t Make Me Hate Condoms 07.26.24 By Branson Knowles