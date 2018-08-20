Don’t Buy This: Bogus Food Expiration Dates Make You Waste Food

If you’ve ever wondered whether drinking milk past its expiration date or eating canned soup that haunted your pantry for years was going to make you sick, you’re not alone. Consumers throw away about half of the $218 billion worth of food wasted each year in the US—or about $375 per person—often because they’re confused about the dates stamped on their food.

“Most consumers think you shouldn’t eat food past the expiration date,” said Michael Hansen, a senior scientist with Consumers Union. “But that’s not true because the best by dates just address food taste or quality, not safety.” While you should never eat mold, illnesses caused by e.coli, Listeria, and Salmonella are typically a result of improper food handling, improper hand washing or eating undercooked meat.

Most food is safe for a lot longer than you think. Shelf-stable and frozen foods can last indefinitely so tossing that frozen pizza from last year is a huge waste. Same for dry foods like pasta, crackers and nuts. When in doubt, use your sense of sight, smell and texture to determine if your food is still good, Jessica Crandall, a registered dietary nutritionist in Denver, Colorado, suggests.

Here’s more common sense advice from the Mayo Clinic, the New York Times, and CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, among others, on how long you can safely keep food, how to keep it fresh longer, and when it’s time to toss it.

If you want to preserve food that is about to go bad a little longer, freeze it or check out this guide for turning browning bananas into banana bread, using watermelon rind to make soup, and making tea from apple core and peels.

