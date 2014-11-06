Don’t Cry for the Adorable Fuzzballs in Parra For Cuva’s ‘Unfold’ Vid

Picture this: You’re on a tropical island, perhaps on some faraway fantasy planet. Good start, right? These adorable lil purple fuzzball hamsters are all over the place gettin’ high off of globules that float out of the foliage. Then some big, gross succubus emerges from the water and begins vacuuming up the fuzzballs – and then a bigger, flying fuzzball defeats it in battle and then you realize that you shouldn’t get too caught up in the spoils of victory because the succubus has feelings too.

I’ve just given you a synopsis of Parra For Cuva’s video for “Unfold.” We didn’t really understand what was going on, either, but it made us feel things. Berlin-based Parra for Cuva’s guitar-laden chill-out beat providing the soundtrack got us thinking we should call our mom or start recycling or something. We’re not used to feelings around here.

Videos by VICE

Video created by the fine folks at Randfarben.

Find Parra for Cuva on FB // Soundcloud