Don’t Expect Former Megadeth Members to Show Up on the Band’s Final World Tour, According to Dave Mustaine

Were you hoping to see some former Megadeth members pop up on the band’s final world tour? Well, Dave Mustaine has some bad news for you: don’t.

In an interview with Guitar World (via Guitar.com), Mustaine was asked if past members would be invited to join any of the band’s swansong concerts. Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman previously joined the band onstage at Wacken Open Air in Japan in 2023, which naturally led to this new inquiry.

“We’ve already done that with Marty, and I mean, let’s look at the other people we’ve played with. There’s a lot of people,” Mustaine said. “That would be a huge undertaking. I don’t think I want to do that. I’d rather keep doing what we’re doing and let the fans experience Megadeth music and be happy about it. It’s not ‘puppet show Megadeth.’”

Megadeth has had more than two dozen official members throughout the years

Mustaine actually made some similar comments last month, during an interview with SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk. While chatting with Trunk, Mustaine implied bassist David Ellefson was a big reason why he wasn’t seeking reunions.

“Well, I can’t really do that, because of the behavior of one of the band members in the past,” Mustaine said, per Metal Injection. “First off, it would be unfair to the other band members if I didn’t play with them as well.”

Megadeth’s self-titled seventeenth and final album is due out on January 23

During that same interview, Mustaine also opened up about why he was choosing to end Megadeth. The legendary guitarist explained that his health was a significant factor in the decision.

“It had been a long time coming. Just physical stuff that was going on with my hands,” he said. “My hands were letting me down. And there were other things that were difficult because of all the stuff going on in my neck and my trunk. The entire area there has arthritis, and it has discs that are bulging.”

“I’ve got a broken lumbar bone,” Mustaine added. “Of course, you know I have my back fused, up by my shoulders, by my neck. And just a lot of stuff.”