Don’t Expect the Steam Deck 2 Anytime Soon

Valve has spoken! If you were looking forward to the next generation of the Steam Deck, you might be waiting for a while. Per Reviews.org, the Steam Deck is finally coming to Australia with a loose release window of November 2024. Alongside the impending release, the outlet spoke to two Steam Deck designers, Lawrence Yang and Yazan Aldehayyat. The pair dropped crucial information about the handheld PC’s future.

“It is important to us, and we’ve tried to be really clear, we are not doing the yearly cadence,” Yang said regarding potential “hardware refreshes.” “We’re not going to do a bump every year. There’s no reason to do that. And, honestly, from our perspective, that’s kind of not really fair to your customers to come out with something so soon that’s only incrementally better,” Yang continued.

Videos by VICE

“So, we really do want to wait for a generational leap in compute without sacrificing battery life before we ship the real second generation of Steam Deck. But it is something that we’re excited about and we’re working on.”

we ain’t getting a steam deck 2 in the foreseeable future

Honestly? It’s a relief to read that. I plan on finally jumping on the Steam Deck train in the coming months. Selfishly, it makes me feel better about the purchase! But pragmatically, it’s the right move. The games industry has been taking one hit after the other. Many people are more critical of their gaming purchases and the companies behind the wheel, and to nickel-and-dime folks now with yearly Steam Deck “improvements” would be a multi-headed disaster.

Some people will be disappointed, sure. But when the PlayStation 6 and Xbox Y Final come out and you’re a fiend like me who buys all the consoles, your bank account will thank you. Personally, Scarlet Hollow has been sitting in my Steam library for months. I’ve been saving it (and a few other games) for my inevitable Steam Deck. At the heart of it, I’m a shameless console mark. This is what happens when you’ve been successfully conditioned and indoctrinated over the span of a couple console generations.