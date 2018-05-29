US Government: Don’t Roast Marshmallows Over Hawaii’s Volcano, You Idiots

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is spewing out deadly rivers of lava, toxic clouds of gas, and explosive blue flames from fissures in the ground, turning the East Coast of the Big Island into a complete hellscape. It’s unclear why anyone in their right mind would want to get up close to take a look, but so-called “lava chasers” have been having a field day taking photos of the phenomenon. Now it seems some people are wondering how close they can get to create the perfect summer snack.

On Monday, one forward-thinking Twitter user actually asked the US Geological Survey—the government agency working to update residents on the volcano’s activity and nearby evacuations—if it was safe to roast marshmallows over the volcanic vents spewing 2,000-degree lava, provided you had “a long enough stick.”

https://twitter.com/jayfurr/status/1001280299710472192

Erm…we're going to have to say no, that's not safe. (Please don't try!) If the vent is emitting a lot of SO2 or H2S, they would taste BAD. And if you add sulfuric acid (in vog, for example) to sugar, you get a pretty spectacular reaction. — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 29, 2018

The ask was presumably a joke—but if Tide Pods have taught us anything, all it takes is one authority figure saying “no” for a viral challenge to be born and for a bunch of people to wind up getting hurt. And now that the lava-roasted marshmallow seed has been planted, it seems to be inching dangerously close to becoming an actual thing.

This tweet totally makes me want to roast marshmallows over the erupting Hawaii volcano. https://t.co/5QR3AA9Rcs — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 29, 2018

What's the point of having the volcano if you can't roast marshmallows over it? https://t.co/ebn5jBJr9p — Eli (@Eli2737) May 29, 2018

https://twitter.com/A_Childers_/status/1001467116053258243

You’d hope the threat of having your limbs wrecked by smoldering lava, ingesting toxic chemicals, and watching this happen to your marshmallow would be enough to keep people from actually making s’mores over an erupting volcano. But unfortunately, it looks like the USGS’s warning came too late—a few culinary pioneers seem to have already done it.

A2: It's pretty cool to share my travels with the world! This was me last week eating volcano-roasted marshmallows. #spacenation pic.twitter.com/qfpRyuNaL3 — Melinda Crow (@melindacrow) August 31, 2017

HI HELLO I RODE A HORSE UP TO A VOLCANO AND THEN ROASTED MARSHMALLOWS pic.twitter.com/qdrn5CF83Y — Emily Crockett 🥥🌴 (@emilycrockett) April 2, 2017

https://twitter.com/sydneystegall12/status/753352967885959168

We can’t believe we have to say this, but: Please, for the love of God, don’t try to roast marshmallows over an erupting volcano. It is dangerous, and if you somehow survive the attempt, your s’more will apparently taste like shit anyway. And, yes, the same goes for hotdogs, dummies.

